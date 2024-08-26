Ex-NTV presenter, SALIM SWALEH, breaks down as he begs MUDAVADI for forgiveness after he was dismissed for using his office to defraud investors of millions of shillings (VIDEO).

Monday, August 26, 2024 - Former NTV presenter, Salim Swaleh, has publicly apologized to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi after he was dismissed from his plum job as the Director of Press Service over fraud.
Swaleh broke
down and begged Mudavadi for forgiveness, admitting that he had betrayed him.
In the
emotional video, Swaleh is seen addressing Mudavadi directly, explaining that
he has been trying to contact the Prime CS for weeks without success.
“Good morning Your Excellency, I hope this video finds you well. Nimesema nirecord hii video sababu nimejaribu kukutafuta sana for the couple of weeks sijakua nikikupata.
"I
have sent several people to you, to talk to you but sijakua nikipata majibu
yeyote,” Swaleh said.
He
acknowledged that Mudavadi has been a father figure to him since they met, and
expressed deep regret for betraying his trust.
“We built
unmatched trust between us. And for the last one and half years I served you
with unmatched zeal. I broke the trust. I did. And I’m so sorry about it. I’m
truly remorseful about it,” he said, visibly emotional.
Swaleh also
revealed that the past month has been extremely difficult for him.
As a public
figure, he said he has been unable to go outside due to the negative attention
surrounding the allegations.
He admitted
to battling suicidal thoughts, saying, “A lot of things have been running
through my mind, very bad things. Sometimes I feel like taking my own life.”
He further
revealed that he is facing financial difficulties, with bills piling up and
loans to pay.
He also
claimed that his salary has been stopped and that finding a new job has been
challenging.
The Director
of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga, recalled Swaleh’s case file for
the second time last week.
Swaleh, along
with four others, is accused of being involved in a Sh5.8 million fraud.
Reports
suggest that Swaleh was arrested for allegedly assisting fraudsters who had
been posing as government officials and had easy access to Mudavadi’s office.
Allegedly,
these meetings were conducted in Swaleh’s office.
Watch
video.
