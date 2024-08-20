DONALD TRUMP posts fake AI photos of singer TAYLOR SWIFT endorsing him for President







Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - In a bizarre social media move, former President Donald Trump has implied that pop superstar Taylor Swift is backing his 2024 presidential campaign—despite clear indications to the contrary.

Trump took to his platform, Truth Social, to share several images of women sporting "Swifties for Trump" T-shirts. However, a closer look at the photos reveals that many of them are doctored. Among the images, Trump also shared an AI-generated picture of Taylor Swift dressed as Uncle Sam, accompanied by the caption, "Taylor wants YOU to vote for Donald Trump." The former president enthusiastically responded to the post with a simple, "I accept!"





This attempt to associate Swift with his campaign is misleading, as the singer has not publicly endorsed any candidate for the 2024 election. In fact, Swift has previously made her political stance clear by endorsing Joe Biden in the 2020 election and openly criticizing Trump. Following a controversial tweet from Trump in 2020, Swift took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her discontent, stating, "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November."





Swift's outspoken opposition to Trump makes this latest social media stunt by the former president even more perplexing. While Trump has publicly admired Swift, calling her "beautiful" in a recent interview with Variety, it’s clear that the admiration is not mutual.

As of now, Swift has not endorsed any candidate for the upcoming election, though other celebrities such as John Legend, Megan Thee Stallion, and Barbra Streisand have already voiced their support for Vice President Kamala Harris. Whether Swift will weigh in on the 2024 race remains to be seen, but Trump's attempts to co-opt her image suggest he's eager for her support—even if it has to be manufactured.