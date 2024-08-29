Detectives arrest two men behind motorbike theft - They receive stolen motorcycles, disassemble them, and sell the spare parts to unsuspecting buyers (PHOTOs).





Thursday, August 29, 2024 - In response to the rise in violent robbery incidents and the resulting deaths of innocent people in the Endebess area and its surrounding areas, detectives from the Criminal Intelligence Investigations Bureau (CRIB) and Operations Unit at the DCI Headquarters, along with DCI officers from Endebess Police Station, conducted an intelligence-led operation which led to the recovery of suspected stolen motorcycles and the arrest of two suspects.

Sammy Mwangi Muriithi and Denis Wanjala Simiyu were apprehended when law enforcement officers raided their garage, Ex-Japan Spares, located in the Veterinary area of Kitale town.

Intelligence had revealed that motorcycles from victims of violent robberies and murders were taken to the garage, disassembled, and then sold as spare parts to unsuspecting buyers.

During the raid, officers recovered three motorcycles, three motorcycle chassis frames, twenty-six motorcycle registration plates, assorted dismantled motorcycle parts, and three mobile phones.

The suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing before their arraignment while the ownership of the recovered items is being verified.





