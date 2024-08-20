Bus driver beats up a passenger and puts him in a chokehold for spitting on him







Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - A New Jersey Transit bus driver was filmed pummeling a passenger and putting him in a chokehold after the passenger apparently spat on him.

The driver, Toron Walker, was arrested after the violent altercation with the male passenger erupted on a crowded bus in Newark on Friday afternoon, August 16, RLS Media reported.

Footage of the ordeal allegedly showed the driver pinning the male passenger down to one of the seats by his neck before slamming him down in the middle of the aisle.





The driver then landed several blows to the passenger’s head, one clip shows.

“You f***ed up. What the f**k is wrong with you? You want to spit?” Walker could be heard shouting as he continued to punch the commuter.

At one point, Walker was filmed getting the man in a chokehold as horrified passengers screamed for him to stop.





Cops eventually boarded the bus, which was stopped at Court Street near Broad Street, and found Walker allegedly still pummeling the passenger, Newark’s Department of Public Safety said.

He was cuffed and later slapped with an aggravated assault charge.

The victim, meanwhile, didn’t suffer any severe injuries.