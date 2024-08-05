Bangladesh's Prime Minister resigns and flees to India after deadly protests

Monday, August 5, 2024 - Bangladesh's prime minister has resigned and fled to India following weeks of deadly protests in the country.
Reports of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, 76, resigning were
confirmed by the army, as well as Bangladesh High Commission Officials in
Delhi.
According to the country's leading national paper, Hasina
and her sister took a military helicopter to India.
They are taking "safe shelter" away from her
official residence, the news agency Reuters reports.
At least 95 people, including 14 police officers, died in
clashes in the capital on Sunday, according to local news, while hundreds more
were injured.
At least six people were reportedly k!lled in clashes
between police and protesters in the Jatrabari and Dhaka Medical College areas
on Monday.
The deadly protests began in July as a student movement
against civil service job quotas.
The movement later evolved to reflect broader frustrations
about the economy, corruption, and the country's authoritarian turn under Ms
Hasina's government.
Security forces supported Ms Hasina's government throughout
the unrest, but the protesters defied curfews and deadly force.
Sunday marked the deadliest day of the unrest, with at least
94 people killed, 14 of whom were police officers.
Protesters and government supporters countrywide battled
each other with sticks and knives, and security forces opened fire.
The day's violence took the total number of people killed
since the protests began to at least 300, according to an AFP tally based on
data from police, government officials and doctors at hospitals.
Mr Waker told officers on Saturday that the military
"always stood by the people", according to an official statement.
Ms Hasina was the longest-serving female leader in the
world. She survived numerous assassination attempts and jail time.
But her time in office was rife with accusations of forced
disappearances, extra-judicial killings, and a crackdown on her critics, which
she denies.
Ms Hasina is reported to have fled the country as
anti-government protesters vowed to march to the capital to demand her
resignation on Monday.
0 Comments