Anybody that’s jobless and not doing a side hustle shouldn’t be given a wife - Man says as he addresses parents still feeding their married children

Monday, August 5, 2024 - A businessman and politician called Kabiru Ibrahim Dallah, has said that a jobless man shouldn’t be given a wife.
“To all the parents that have
given us their children in marriage and still feeding us, we are grateful but
we will not repeat the same mistakes with your grandchildren,” he wrote in a
Facebook post on Monday.
"Some of us are lazy and
your children are suffering in our hands now because you made things easy for
us and we are finding it very hard to be able to take care of our families.
“Therefore, anybody that’s jobless and not doing any side hustle shouldn’t be given a wife in our society.”
