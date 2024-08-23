Alinifuliza - Lady accuses former NTV Property Show host PETER NGIGI of failing to pay her after ‘having fun with him’







Friday, August 23, 2024 - Former NTV Property Show host Peter Ngigi reportedly approached a lady and promised to pay her after ‘having fun’.

However, things went south after he failed to pay her some unspecified amount of money that they had agreed on.

The aggrieved lady took to a popular Facebook gossip group and exposed the popular TV host, claiming that many ladies have fallen victim to his cunning tricks.

He allegedly approaches ladies and promises to pay them ‘after’, only for him to break the promise.

Check out her post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST