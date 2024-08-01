African man gets emotional as his daughter takes him on a tour of her office in the UK (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - A heartwarming video of an African man getting emotional after his daughter took him on a tour of her business office in the UK has made the rounds on social media.

The video showed the lady taking her father around her work premises and making him meet all her staff.

Her father beamed with joy at what his daughter had achieved.

As they took a ride after visiting the office, her father broke down in tears.

The daughter said her father cried because he wished his wife who is her mum was alive to witness her success.

Watch the video below