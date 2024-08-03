African family faces deportation from Canada over fake university acceptance letter

Saturday, August 3, 2024 – An African woman, Lola Akinlade and her family are facing deportation from Canada after it was discovered that she used a fake university acceptance letter to secure a study and work permit.
Lola, who graduated from the Nova Scotia Community College
in 2019, told CBS News she was unaware the letter provided by an agent in Lagos,
Nigeria, for the University of Regina in 2016 was fraudulent.
A few weeks before graduation, the international student received
a letter from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
It said one of the documents she had used to enter Canada in
2016 was a fake, and asked her to explain herself.
It's a charge Akinlade said she knew nothing about before
IRCC told her. She said the issue has left her and her family in Canada with no
immigration status and little to fall back on if they return home.
Akinlade said the realization that she had relied on a fake
document to get her study permit left her devastated.
"That was the beginning of my trauma."
Statistics released to CBC by IRCC, and the experience of
people working in the field, suggest there could be many other international
students in Canada in a similar situation.
Since IRCC began a new process to screen international
student acceptance letters in December 2023, it has found more than 9,000
examples of fake letters, suggesting Akinlade's case is far from unique.
Akinlade wants IRCC to reexamine her case, arguing she was a
victim of a "rogue agent" who supplied her with a fake letter of
acceptance to a Canadian school.
"Please look into my file," she said. "I just
want this to be sorted out.
Akinlade started thinking about studying in Canada in 2015.
She was working for a pharmaceutical company in Lagos as a medical sales
representative with a business administration degree from a Nigerian
university.
She said at an office outside Lagos, she met with a man who said he worked as an immigration consultant and would guide her through the process of becoming an international student by applying for a master's degree in business administration for her.
Akinlade said she did not discuss a particular university
with the agent, and just explained that she wanted to study at a high-quality
Canadian institution.
Akinlade said she gave the agent documents such as her
passport and university transcripts, along with payment. Several months later,
he gave her a study permit to enter Canada, plane tickets and an acceptance
letter to the University of Regina.
Akinlade flew to Canada in late December 2016, thinking she
would start classes in January 2017.
However, she said while she was stopped over in Winnipeg en
route to Regina, she got a call from the agent, who told her there were no
spaces available at the university and she'd have to go on a waitlist.
"I said my primary aim was to come here to study. I
don't want to be on the waitlist."
Akinlade began to search on her own for a new school and a
new program, and stayed with relatives in Winnipeg until she was accepted at
the Nova Scotia Community College for social services for a September 2017
start.
She said she decided to switch to social services because it
better aligned with the work she'd already done in the medical field.
Akinlade said she never contacted the University of Regina
directly until two years later, when she received the letter from IRCC telling
her the acceptance letter was a fake.
"I was kind of skeptical [after getting the IRCC
letter] because I thought that wasn't real, like a miscommunication or
something," she said. "So immediately I contacted [the] University of
Regina.
“And that was when I learned the truth.”
Akinlade said since arriving in Canada she's had little
contact with the agent in Nigeria.
But CBC exchanged text messages with Babatunde Isiaq
Adegoke, the agent Akinlade said she used to co-ordinate her Canadian
university and study permit application.
Adegoke told CBC he guided Akinlade through the process of
applying to enter Canada.
He agreed that he gave Akinlade the acceptance letter to the
University of Regina. But he said the letter was given to him by a company
called Success Academy Education Consult that he hired. He said it was located
in the city of Ejigbo but has since moved to an unknown location.
He said he was surprised to learn the acceptance letter was
fake, and he denied telling Akinlade she'd have to go on the waitlist at the
University of Regina.
Adegoke told CBC he was no longer offering study permit
services, he had no contact information for Success Academy Education Consult
and had not dealt with the company since 2018. He declined to do a video call
for more information.
CBC was not able to find a business that matched Adegoke's
description. CBC made phone calls and sent emails to businesses with similar
names, but none of the business owners said they recognized Lola Akinlade's
letter.
Akinlade lost her study permit in Canada because of the fake
letter, and was denied when she attempted to apply for a post-graduate work
permit and a temporary resident permit.
An IRCC officer wrote to her in March 2023, telling her the
department believes she knew the document was fake, "as per balance of
probabilities."
Her husband, Samson Akinlade, and eight-year-old
Nigerian-born son, David, joined her in Nova Scotia in 2018, and have now lost
their temporary resident status.
Their younger son was born in Canada in 2021, and while he
has Canadian citizenship, he does not have medical coverage because of his
parents' status.
The three oldest members of the family have been asked to
leave the country voluntarily. They cannot work or go to school.
"We've been surviving on our savings and I don't know
how long we can keep surviving on that," she said. "It's really,
really hard."
Akinlade said the family sold their home in Nigeria to fund
the tens of thousands of dollars required for her Canadian tuition.
She and her husband worked in Nova Scotia as caregivers
before losing their immigration status.
"We already invested our lives in Canada, so there is
nothing to go back to fall on [in Nigeria]," she said
Akinlade's lawyer, Amanat Sandhu, said the family is filing
a humanitarian application to stay.
Sandhu said it's common for her downtown Toronto firm to see
what she describes as "rogue agents" supplying immigrants with bad
information.
"Overall, there's a lot of people that get into this
sticky situation where they trust an agent and then the agent doesn't perform
the way that they're supposed to," she said.
Canadian schools are also concerned about the actions of
these agents, said Graham Barber, the assistant director of international
relations at Universities Canada.
Barber said in his more than 10-year career he's seen a
"handful" of times when students actually showed up on a university
campus believing they were enrolled when they were not.
