ADELE confirms she's engaged after a fan proposed to her







Friday, August 9, 2024 - Adele has seemingly confirmed that she’s engaged to Rich Paul after three years of dating.

On August 9, the 36-year-old singer hinted at her plans to get married during her show in Munich, Germany.

In one video from the concert shared to X (formerly Twitter), a fan jokingly proposed to Adele, prompting her to reveal that she’s actually already engaged.

“I can’t marry you, I’m already getting married,” she told the crowd, as she held her left hand up.

The concert guests cheered in response as Adele showed her hand, revealing her finger with a diamond ring on it.

She then expressed her gratitude to the fan who initially asked to marry her, saying: “But I appreciate it.”

The singer has previously sparked rumors that she and Paul – who’ve been dating since 2021 – have already tied the knot.

In September 2023, Adele was once again proposed to by a fan during her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The Grammy winner politely declined the marriage request, as she explained that Paul was in the audience.

“You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love,” she said. “My husband’s here tonight, he’s here.”

Adele referred to herself as Rich’s spouse at another Las Vegas concert just days later, though she joked that she was “not the greatest wife” to the sports agent due to her lack of knowledge about American football.

“I have spent a lot of my time trying to understand and also enjoy American football, because I love sports. I actually love watching sports,” she told the crowd. “I just don’t understand the game, and it’s so annoying because I’m actually quite a clever person.”

Engagement rumors initially swirled in February 2022, after Adele attended the BRIT Awards with a diamond ring on her left hand.

Months later, the “Hello” singer shut down speculation in an interview with Elle. “I’m not engaged. I love high-end jewelry, boy!” she said.

Watch video below.