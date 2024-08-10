ADELE confirms she's engaged after a fan proposed to her

Friday, August 9, 2024 - Adele has seemingly confirmed that she’s engaged to Rich Paul after three years of dating.
On August 9, the 36-year-old singer hinted at her plans to get
married during her show in Munich, Germany.
In one video from the concert shared to X
(formerly Twitter), a fan jokingly proposed to Adele, prompting her to reveal
that she’s actually already engaged.
“I can’t marry you, I’m already getting married,” she told
the crowd, as she held her left hand up.
The concert guests cheered in response as Adele showed her
hand, revealing her finger with a diamond ring on it.
She then expressed her gratitude to the fan who initially
asked to marry her, saying: “But I appreciate it.”
The singer has previously sparked rumors that she and Paul –
who’ve been dating since 2021 – have already tied the knot.
In September 2023, Adele was once again proposed to by
a fan during her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las
Vegas. The Grammy winner politely declined the marriage request, as she
explained that Paul was in the audience.
“You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love,” she said. “My
husband’s here tonight, he’s here.”
Adele referred to herself as Rich’s spouse at
another Las Vegas concert just days later, though she joked that she was “not
the greatest wife” to the sports agent due to her lack of knowledge about
American football.
“I have spent a lot of my time trying to understand and also
enjoy American football, because I love sports. I actually love watching
sports,” she told the crowd. “I just don’t understand the game, and it’s so
annoying because I’m actually quite a clever person.”
Engagement rumors initially swirled in February
2022, after Adele attended the BRIT Awards with a diamond ring on her left
hand.
Months later, the “Hello” singer shut down
speculation in an interview with Elle. “I’m not engaged. I love
high-end jewelry, boy!” she said.
Watch video below.
“I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married” ADELE FUCKING ADKINS!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/x3cAnt9RVF— Tin🪐🐝| saw adele 6/16/23 (@DiaryofDelly) August 9, 2024
