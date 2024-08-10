A man who was denied a chance to board a plane over lateness reacts as he learns the plane has crashed in Brazil, killing all on board (VIDEO)







Friday, August 9, 2024 - A man who was upset that he was not allowed to board a plane has reacted after he learned the plane crashed and all 62 people on board died.

Adriano Assis narrated how he finished his shift at a hospital and was running late to catch the 11:56 am flight at Cascavel Regional Airport in Cascavel, Paraná to São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo.

Assis said he got to the airport early, by 9:40am, but there was no agent at the counter to check him in so he waited upstairs and had coffee to pass the time.

He was hoping to hear an announcement on the microphone regarding check in for his flight, but there was none and no one said anything.

After a while, he came downstairs by 10:30am, there was a long queue and he waited.

When it clocked 10:41, an airport staff refused to let him check in because it was already an hour to boarding time.

He argued with the staff but they still won't let him check in.

Sadly, Voepass Airlines flight 2283 crashed behind a condominium in Vinhedo, a city in the southeastern Brazilian state of São Paulo on Friday. All 58 passengers and four crew members on the aircraft were killed.

While still at the airport, Adriano saw on the news that the plane had crashed and no one survived.

He later went back to hug the airport staff who refused to let him check in. He thanked the staff for doing his job. He added that the staff saved his life by refusing to let him check in.

Apart from Assis, 10 other passengers who were waiting by the wrong gate were also unable to board the flight and some of them are now speaking out to express gratitude.

Watch the video below.