"We made the best decision of our lives" IFY OKOYE releases new PHOTOs to mark 10th wedding anniversary with husband JUDE OKOYE







Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Ify Okoye is celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband Jude Okoye, elder brother and former manager of P-Square.

Ify shared new photos to mark the occasion.

Their union is blessed with three children, who were included in the anniversary photoshoot.

In the caption, Ify wrote:

“10 years ago, we made the best decision of our lives. Our love has only grown stronger as we journeyed through highs and lows, and now, we're celebrating a decade of shared dreams, endless laughter and unwavering support. Here's to the next chapter of our love story, forever and always.”



