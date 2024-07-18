My relationship ended because my fiancé's pastors said I wasn't the one for him - LADY shares her journey to healing and forgiveness







Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - A lady called Ada Seraphina Okoro has narrated how she was able to move past anger, hate, fear, regrets and embraced healing and forgiveness after her last relationship ended because her fiancé's pastors said she wasn't the one for him.

Ada who shared her story in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, said the ‘prophecy’ came after one of the pastors allegedly invited her to Nekede and she declined.

“Sharing my story without any grudge whatsoever and I do not want anyone to use the care button or pity me... I have healed and I have moved on,” she wrote.

It will be in your best interest to learn from it and to not ask me personal questions aside what I'd drop here. No one fo.rced me to share this, I'm sharing this because I want to and for someone out there to learn too.

My last serious relationship ended because my fiancé pastors gave the order that I wasn't the one for him... He met these pastors when he had financial issues and we resulted to prayers.

Mind you, this message came after the pastor visited Nekede and I was in IMSU then, asked me to come see him in Nekede and I declined.

That was when he did everything possible to end my relationship and he did. I never told my fiancé then about this until years later when he came to ask for forgiveness.

When this relationship ended, two things filled my heart, regret and fear. Regret for telling other men away. There's one of my suitors then here, he's my follower, this guy chased me for years even when he knew I was in a serious relationship but I declined because I was being loyal, like I said, it's my curse, I can't date more than one person

Today he's married and if the tables were turned and if given the opportunity, he still love to get married to me... But what's not meant to be is not meant to be, you can't fo.rce it.

This breakfast really messed me with me and it was my late grandma and my ex fiancé neighbor that helped me through it in the major part of it all.. the neighbor, a married guy calls me everyday from Turkey just to know how I was and to always remind me that I was too good for him...

Truly, I am. Have you met me? I'm fvcking intelligent, ambitious and... Nah just Nigeria dey dull my shine.

The reason for his kindness was cus I was nice to him, whenever I was around and he's hungry, he comes to the house then to ask me for food, he loves eating my food... Anytime I was at my fiancé place, his neighbors were always delighted cus they know that they will eat to their fill...

Before my ex fiancé left the country, he came to my store, announced to visit me and asked for forgiveness, I did forgive him.

It will shock you that he's also a follower here.

Went for prayer after then and the first thing the pastor told me was... Let it go!.

I was confused I didn't understand so I asked her, let what go? She said, all that h.ate, ange.r and regret, let it go... She said there's someone that you are so angry with it, forgive him and be free...

Lord knows the only person I was angry at was my ex fiancé, omo I bursted into tears, nah so pastor console me, did therapy for me and we prayed...

Since that day till now, I see my experience in a different way. I have forgiven, let go, moved on...

It was not meant to be cus I also held our marriage from happening because I was waiting for something that he needed to be fix...

I told him that he must fix it if not, no marriage untill we fix it... Then the breakup happened.

I'm a kind woman, if you experience me, you'd understand but I'm not nice cus I'm also capable of fvcking you up if you mess up.

That said... If you are a woman that have something similar to my experience, I'd urge you to let go! It's not easy but let go and be free like a bird like me...

If you are also in any relationship, make sure that the choices that you are making will favour you on the long run so you don't regret.

As for me, I'd love to get Married, that is if I meet my kind of man, aside that, I'm not marrying .

If marriage doesn't come, I just want to have money and food an access to good life until my creator calls... I have kuku experience marriage without the papers so...

That said, henceforth, when I talk about my relationship in other to buttress my point, resist the urge to ask me sil.ly questions because most of you know nothing about these things…

It's only to ask yeye logic questions, that's all you know how to do…

Anyways.

I'm Ada, a strong, kind, beautiful woman.



