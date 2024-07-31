"We are being disrespected in this country" - South Africans fume over video of CHIDIMMA ADETSHINA celebrating with her Nigerian family members







Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - A video of 2024 Miss South Africa finalist, Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina, celebrating with her Nigerian family has sparked further outrage, with many South Africans threatening fire and brimstone if she does not withdraw from the pageant.

the 23-year-old law student and model born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambique/South African mother, has been facing xenophobic backlashes and torrents of abuse from South Africans who claim she's not qualified to contest in the pageant due to her Nigerian heritage.

The video shows Chidimma standing next to some family members at a party held to celebrate her advancement in the pageant.

The caption on the video reads:

"We the family members are happy and continuously happy, #Chidimma2024.”

Posting the video, one ChrisExcel wrote:

“So we must allow this nonsense to happen under our watch.”

Another X user added:

“She has taken a side!!! She is Nigerian!!! She must represent them! There are no Nigerian tribes that are represented in the 11 official languages!!! None!!!.”

“Futhi they will ensure she’s in the top 5 to keep y’all glued to the screen until the crowning moment. All publicity is good publicity. Watch Miss SA milk all this free publicity for all its worth! Smart way to get millions of people to tune in,” another wrote.

“We are being disrespected in our own country by Nigeriaaaaans !!!!! miss South Africa doesn’t take us serious,” one lamented.

