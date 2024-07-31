Actress ERICA ASH dead at 46 after cancer battle

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Erica Ash has died at the age of 46.
The Hollywood actress starred in "Survivor’s
Remorse" and the BET series "Real Husbands of Hollywood" and "In
Contempt".
She also appeared in dozens of other films and TV shows
including Mad TV.
Her family confirmed that Ash died after a long cancer
battle but didn’t provide other details.
"Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer
who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humour and genuine zest for
life," her family said in a statement.
"Her memory will live eternally in our hearts."
"Ms. Erica Ash was a boundlessly talented actress whose
range was superlative," Professor Rel Dowdell, Director of Film Studies at
Hampton University, told Deadline.
"Being a graduate of the prestigious institution Emory
University, she could have had many prosperous career options to choose from in
life, but she definitely chose the right one in being a standout and very
conscious actress who touched many lives with her work."
In place of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ash’s name to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation or other breast cancer charities.
