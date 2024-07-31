Actress ERICA ASH dead at 46 after cancer battle







Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Erica Ash has died at the age of 46.

The Hollywood actress starred in "Survivor’s Remorse" and the BET series "Real Husbands of Hollywood" and "In Contempt".

She also appeared in dozens of other films and TV shows including Mad TV.

Her family confirmed that Ash died after a long cancer battle but didn’t provide other details.

"Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humour and genuine zest for life," her family said in a statement.

"Her memory will live eternally in our hearts."

"Ms. Erica Ash was a boundlessly talented actress whose range was superlative," Professor Rel Dowdell, Director of Film Studies at Hampton University, told Deadline.

"Being a graduate of the prestigious institution Emory University, she could have had many prosperous career options to choose from in life, but she definitely chose the right one in being a standout and very conscious actress who touched many lives with her work."

In place of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ash’s name to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation or other breast cancer charities.