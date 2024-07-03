Watch video of Mosoriot OCS using police landcrusier to run his personal errands - He was transporting material to his consruction site (VIDEO).





Wednesday, July 3, 2024 - A senior police officer from Nandi County is on the spot for misusing state resources to run his personal errands.

The rogue officer, who is the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Mosoriot, was pictured using the police Landcruiser to ferry construction material.

The material was reportedly being transported to a construction site where he is building a house.





Watch video.

Naskia huyu ni OCS Mosoriot, Nandi County. They will not believe! pic.twitter.com/OgiQYSE9jY — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) July 3, 2024

