US Embassy official accused of fleeing after knocking down and killing an 11-year-old girl





Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - A diplomatic crisis has erupted after a US Embassy official, Eric Kimpton, allegedly ran over and killed 11-year-old Ruvarashe Takamhanya in Dema, a peri-urban area south of Harare, Zimbabwe on June 3.

The incident, which resulted in the immediate death of young Ruvarashe due to the impact of the speeding vehicle, has sparked outrage and calls for justice. Kimpton, who serves as the second secretary of the US Embassy, reportedly fled Zimbabwe less than 24 hours after the accident.

According to reports from The Herald, Kimpton invoked diplomatic immunity and left the country with his family, citing trauma and the need for counselling services. In his statement to the police, he indicated plans to return to Zimbabwe within two weeks but has not yet returned.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and expressed frustration over the lack of progress in the investigation due to Kimpton's absence. "The police who attended the scene were told that he needed a period to rest but were later informed that he was no longer in the country. The documentation process hasn’t been completed, and the matter is still before the police because we could not proceed with the formalities in his absence. It appears he is no longer coming back to Zimbabwe,” Nyathi stated.

Following Kimpton's failure to return for questioning, the police have filed a case against him. George Charamba, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications), strongly condemned the situation, emphasizing that Zimbabwe will not tolerate any foreign diplomat avoiding accountability after causing harm.

“No one, from whichever country or continent, is allowed to spill innocent Zimbabwean blood and get away with it. The behaviour of diplomats must be consistent with the dignity of their profession but also with the expectations of the Vienna Convention,” Charamba stated.

Charamba further stressed that Zimbabwe will use all available means to ensure justice is served. “When a diplomat is involved in a fatal traffic accident, uses the pretext of counselling, which he thinks is only available in his country, and then decides to stay away from the police, he or she moves from being a diplomat to a fugitive, and there are adequate instruments which Zimbabwe can summon to bring that diplomat to account. We will do precisely that,” he declared.

The incident has intensified scrutiny on diplomatic immunity and accountability, with many calling for reforms to ensure justice for victims.