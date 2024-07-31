DIDDY's late ex KIM PORTER allegedly accuses him of abuse in never-before-seen memoir she was set to release before her death

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - New and explosive allegations emerged on July 29 against hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, after pages from the alleged memoir of his former partner and late model and actress Kim Porter surfaced online.
The alleged memoir, first published by RadarOnline, provided
accounts of Diddy’s reported abuse of Kim Porter back in the day.
The alleged memoir read: “We were supposed to go out for
dinner, but he was in a foul mood. Sean yelled, ‘What the f*ck!’ I would have
to walk on eggshells as I came out of the bathroom, but I found him holding
flowers, so I smiled, ‘You brought me flowers!’ Sean yelled, ‘No! So, who the
f*ck are they from?’I was bewildered, and told him honestly, ‘I don’t know.
Probably just a fan.’”
It went on to claim that the flowers were actually from a
producer who wanted to cast her in a film. However, upon learning this, Diddy
allegedly hit Kim in the face before striking her with a chair, which
reportedly rendered her hospitalized.
The alleged memoir further mentioned
how Diddy seemingly apologized for his behaviour and asked Porter to
tell people that she was injured in a car accident. Not only that, but he
reportedly promised never to “lay hands” on her again.
Kim Porter’s alleged memoir account wrapped up by claiming
how she knew everyone would believe Diddy as he was a “kingpin,” adding that
she wasn’t cast in the movie as the producer died soon after, supposedly from
pneumonia.
In the wake of the now-viral explosive accusations from Kim
Porter’s alleged memoir, social media users are reacting.
One user pointed out how both the alleged producer and Kim Porter died from similar causes.
Several others joined the conversation and made similar pneumonia-related claims.
Some claimed that Kim Porter died because she was on her way
to “expose” Diddy.
Others sent solidarity and prayers for Diddy’s kids,
including son Christian Combs and twin daughters Jessie and D’lila Combs, whom
he shared with Kim Porter.
The article published by RadarOnline on Monday, provided
insights into the never-seen-before alleged memoir of Kim Porter, six
years after her sudden death from lobar pneumonia at her LA home in November
2018. She was 47 at the time of her demise.
The publication claimed that a source close to the
model-actress who reportedly wished to remain anonymous provided them with a
“long-lost flash drive,” which contained 40-page excerpts from her alleged
memoir. They also added that they were “unable to independently verify” the
authenticity of the said memoir.
However, the article mentioned how the alleged memoir
claimed that Kim Porter suffered abuse at the hands of Diddy during their
on-and-off relationship between 1994 and 2007.
It elaborated on an alleged incident in which Combs was
seemingly “jealous” and she had to “walk on eggshells.”
It claimed that one night when they were supposed to “go out
for dinner,” he became angry and accused her of infidelity, knowing that
someone else sent her flowers.
"He threw the attached card at me. I picked it up to
read it. 'Sean I...' He slapped me so hard, I hit the ground. Sean yelled, 'Who
the f*ck were you with the other night?' I looked down at the card that was
lying next to me, and it read, 'The other night was amazing, we must do it
again,'" the alleged memoir read.
At this point, Porter reportedly tried explaining. However,
Diddy allegedly “threw the flowers” at her, adding, "That's not how this
works! You have my child! You don't touch anyone unless I allow it!" Not
only that, but he allegedly picked up her coffee mug and “slammed” it against
the wall, spilling coffee everywhere.
Kim "desperately tried to calm him down" and
explained how it was “just coffee with the producer, it was nothing!"
adding that she only met him to possibly discuss a professional
collaboration in an upcoming movie.
"Sean exploded even more, 'He wants to put the move on
my f*cking family?' … He flipped the table over, breaking it… Sean is stronger
than he looks. I pleaded with him, 'Sean please!' He yelled at me… I tried my
best to calm him down, 'He probably didn't know. It didn't come up. You're
publicly dating someone else… He screamed at me, and it somehow seemed even
more intense, 'So, you didn't tell him back off?!'" the document read.
The alleged memoir claimed how, out of nowhere, Diddy “hit”
Kim with a chair, following which she “woke up in a hospital room.” Her arm was
in a cast, “hanging from a sling,” while her face, eye region, and lips hurt.
“As I came to, the first face I saw, was of the man that put
me here. Sean asked with concern in his voice, 'How are you feeling?' I
responded, 'Stay away from me.'"
Combs reportedly apologized to her and said he didn’t know
“what came over” him. As she attempted to push him away, he allegedly swore to
never hit her again and admitted being “jealous.” Porter recalled thinking,
"I've heard this song one too many times."
Meanwhile, she was also concerned for her safety as they
were in a "private hospital room, and no one would hear me. I could scream
like my life depended on it, but it wouldn't matter."
Towards the end of her narration, Kim Porter reportedly
mentioned how Diddy asked her to “lie” to everyone and tell them that she was
in a “car accident,” adding that it would make people “pity” her, that she hit
her head.
"He was going to make me look crazy. They were going to
believe him. He was a Kingpin… Sean spent the next six months helping me heal
and working his way back into my life. And into my bed. I was so d*mned stupid.
And of course, I wasn't cast for either movie. From what I understand, the
producer died of pneumonia,” she reportedly wrote.
It was unclear when the alleged incident occurred, but
Porter noted that Combs was "publicly dating someone else" at the
time.
The memoir was allegedly written by Kim Porter in the months
leading up to her demise and contained more such explosive revelations. Her
ex-husband, Al B Sure!, reportedly claimed in the wake of her demise that
she was “running.”
0 Comments