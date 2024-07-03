Trans women won't be allowed to use female toilets - UK PM frontrunner KEIR STARMER

Wednesday, July 03, 2024 - Sir Keir Starmer, the frontrunner to be the next UK Prime Minister has stated that transgender women with p3nises won't be allowed to use female toilets backing away from his previous stance on the matter.
Starmer declared trans women do not have the right to access
women-only spaces as they are biological males and should not enter areas
designated for women, insisting those spaces “need to be protected”.
The labour party's top man's position comes amid conflicting
answers by his party members on whether trans women with penises should use
women's toilets.
Presented with a question from JK Rowling over whether
pre-op trans women will have the right to enter women-only spaces, Sir Keir
told The Times:
"No. They don’t have that right. They shouldn’t. That’s
why I’ve always said biological women’s spaces need to be protected.”
On whether he would be willing to meet with the Harry Potter
author, he said: "I have indicated a willingness (to meet her). Hopefully,
we can get that organised."
Rowling, who has said she would "struggle to
support" Labour if it does not change its stance on trans rights, hit out:
"You haven't always said this.
"You refused to give a yes/no answer and walked away
the last time you were asked the question on camera.
"To reiterate: I am not the one the Labour leadership
should be meeting. Grassroots women's and gay people's groups have been begging
for a hearing."
