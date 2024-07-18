Three Chinese nationals among 14 arrested for kidnapping Zimbabwean businessman in Johannesburg

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Three Chinese nationals are among 14 individuals arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a Zimbabwean businessman in Johannesburg on Sunday. The South African Police Service’s (SAPS) anti-kidnapping task team apprehended the suspects on Monday afternoon in Gauteng.
The businessman was forcefully taken near his workplace on
Sunday. The SAPS task team, along with various SAPS units and private security
partners, launched an extensive search operation, ultimately finding the victim
safe and unharmed at a location in Diepkloof, Soweto.
Brigadier Athlenda Mathe of SAPS detailed the operation,
stating, “The anti-kidnapping task team managed to trace the 14 kidnappers at
various locations. The first eight were found in an apartment in Greenstone
Park, and the remaining suspects were arrested in Sandton. Multiple speed point
machines and a significant amount of cash were withdrawn from the victim’s bank
account, and two firearms were seized. One of the firearms was stolen during a
house robbery in Linden in 2023.”
Mathe underscored the importance of community vigilance and
urged residents to report suspicious activities to help combat crime.
There has been a concerning rise in kidnapping syndicates
targeting business people for ransom in South Africa. According to SA National
Commissioner of Police, General Fannie Masemola, 13 businessmen and at least
six students have been kidnapped since January. Fortunately, all victims were
rescued without ransom payments. General Masemola also noted that over 54
kidnappers operating in Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga, and the Free State
have been arrested this year.
This incident highlights the ongoing efforts of the SAPS to
tackle kidnapping syndicates and ensure the safety of residents and
businesspeople in the region.
