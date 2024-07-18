Three Chinese nationals among 14 arrested for kidnapping Zimbabwean businessman in Johannesburg







Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Three Chinese nationals are among 14 individuals arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a Zimbabwean businessman in Johannesburg on Sunday. The South African Police Service’s (SAPS) anti-kidnapping task team apprehended the suspects on Monday afternoon in Gauteng.

The businessman was forcefully taken near his workplace on Sunday. The SAPS task team, along with various SAPS units and private security partners, launched an extensive search operation, ultimately finding the victim safe and unharmed at a location in Diepkloof, Soweto.

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe of SAPS detailed the operation, stating, “The anti-kidnapping task team managed to trace the 14 kidnappers at various locations. The first eight were found in an apartment in Greenstone Park, and the remaining suspects were arrested in Sandton. Multiple speed point machines and a significant amount of cash were withdrawn from the victim’s bank account, and two firearms were seized. One of the firearms was stolen during a house robbery in Linden in 2023.”

Mathe underscored the importance of community vigilance and urged residents to report suspicious activities to help combat crime.

There has been a concerning rise in kidnapping syndicates targeting business people for ransom in South Africa. According to SA National Commissioner of Police, General Fannie Masemola, 13 businessmen and at least six students have been kidnapped since January. Fortunately, all victims were rescued without ransom payments. General Masemola also noted that over 54 kidnappers operating in Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga, and the Free State have been arrested this year.

This incident highlights the ongoing efforts of the SAPS to tackle kidnapping syndicates and ensure the safety of residents and businesspeople in the region.