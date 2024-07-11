Those women that are ‘understanding’ are the most abused women - LADY says







Thursday, July 11, 2024 - A lady called Chukwudi Mmesoma has said that the ‘understanding women' are the most abused.

Talk about emotional abuse, physical abuse, financial abuse every form of abuse. Because their spouse knows they will always understand Nonsense.

When a man knows that you will always understand, that fear of doing certain things won’t be there again, because once he brings up a story and sound remorseful, you will understand

You will ask for money, and he will tell you one story or another, and you will understand.

You are always understanding bulshits, and they are always rubbing it on you.