They looked tired, dull and became shadow of themselves - LADY says 70% of female bankers she knew changed for the worse after marriage







A lady called Oiza has said that 70% of female bankers she knew while working at a bank, changed for the worse after getting married.

“I worked at the bank for five years & saw that a lot of women looked amazing before they got married—nice hair, stylish heels, glowing skin, doing well for themselves. But once they got married, they changed,” she said on Thursday, July 18.

“They'd keep braids for two months, looked tired, dull demeanour; becoming a shadow of who they used to be. “What are you spending your salaries on?” “Household bills.” “Why do you look so tired?” “Traffic was terrible. I got home very late, had to cook” At least 70% of them changed for the worse. The whole marriage thing became so unappealing to me; I can’t survive suffering.”