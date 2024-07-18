The source of KHALIF KAIRO’s wealth exposed - He has been laundering money for a Former corrupt Governor! The car yard is ‘wash wash’ business.





Thursday, July 18, 2024 - Flamboyant city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, has been flaunting a lavish lifestyle on social media, leaving Kenyans questioning the source of his immense wealth.

When Kairo was fired by his former boss, he confessed that he was so broke that he couldn’t afford to pay rent.

After a few months of being jobless, his lifestyle suddenly changed.

He set up a car yard along Kiambu Road that sells high-end cars, an investment worth millions of shillings.

It is now emerging that he has been laundering money for Former Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia.

Kimemia was linked to several corruption cases when he was a governor.

He was also accused of corruption when he was working in the civil service.

During his tenure as the head of the civil service, he was questioned by EACC over the multi-billion shilling Tokyo Embassy scandal and the Kenya Airports Authority tender for the construction of the new JKIA terminal.

It is believed that part of the money he looted was used to set up the car yard that Kairo runs.

Reports also indicate that Kimemia had promised to appoint Kairo Youth and Sports CEC during campaigns if he retained the gubernatorial seat.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.