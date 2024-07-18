Man dresses as a woman to catch cheating wife







Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - In an extreme attempt to catch his wife in the act of infidelity, a man identified as Wellington Phiri from Chegutu, Zimbabwe resorted to an unusual and elaborate disguise.

Phiri dressed in his wife Prisca Mhuru’s clothes, including her dress, bra, and headscarf, to sneak into the house where he suspected she was with her lover.

Phiri's plan, however, did not unfold as expected. Upon arriving at the house and knocking on the door, he was confronted by a man identified as Mabhayo, whom Phiri alleges is having an affair with his wife. Recognizing Phiri despite the disguise, Mabhayo locked the door and threatened him with an axe, forcing Phiri to flee the scene.

"My neighbour has wrecked my marriage. I learned that Mabhayo was accommodating my wife in his bedroom since he is single. I dressed myself like a woman and visited Mabhayo’s house, knowing he had a weakness for women. His dog tried to scare me, but I kept knocking until he attended to me," Phiri recounted.

Phiri, who has two children with Prisca, believes Mabhayo's actions have contributed significantly to the breakdown of his marriage. "After noticing it was me, he locked the door while my wife was inside, took an axe, and threatened to kill me, so I ran away," Phiri told H-Metro.