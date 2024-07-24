The biggest fool is the man who invests his money in a woman's education with the aim of marrying her – Writer lists three things men do 'wrong' regarding marriage







Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - A writer has called out men who sponsor women in schools with the aim of marrying the ladies when they graduate.

He also called out men who assume women who go to church, make good wives.

Lastly, he slammed men who try to impress women while seeking love.

He wrote:

"The biggest fool among men is the one who invests his money in a woman's education with the aim of marrying her. The second biggest fool among men is the one who thinks a woman is marriage material because she is a church girl. And the third biggest fool among men is the one who wants to impress a woman just because of love."