Some men are evil and will devise malicious acts to put you in early grave – Lawyer says as she urges women to pray for a kind man







Sunday, July 28, 2024 – Aisha Hamman has advised single women to ensure they pray for a kind man when searching for partners.

In a post shared on X, Aisha said in her nine years of practice, she has seen so many cases of domestic and economic abuse that point to the fact that some men are so ‘’evil'' and their plan is just to send women to their early graves.

Aisha wrote;

''When praying for a spouse, pray that you meet someone whose kindness is not a strategy but a way of life. In my 9 years of practice as a lawyer, I have seen enough cases of domestic and emotional abuse to tell you that some men are extremely evil and will devise malicious acts to put you in an early grave. Age has got nothing to do with maturity; many older men are evil, selfish and dangerous. Do not rush into marriage, especially in this Abuja, where many men disguise themselves as gentlemen. It is only after you get into the marriage that you will begin to see different layers of their true, malevolent nature.''