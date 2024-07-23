Singer CHRIS BROWN and rapper YELLA BEEZY sued over alleged assault at a concert in Texas







Tuesday, July 23, 2024 - R&B singer Chris Brown and rapper Yella Beezy, are being sued by four men who claimed they were violently attacked and left hospitalized after a concert in North Texas.

A civil lawsuit was filed in Houston on Monday regarding an incident on Saturday, July 20, and seeks $50 million in damages for monetary losses, pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, and past, present, and future medical expenses.

The lawsuit names Brown, Markies 'Yella Beezy' Conway, UK rapper Sinko Ceej, Omololu "Hood Boss" Akinlolu, Live Nation Worldwide, Inc., and Live Nation Marketing, Inc.

The men listed are accused of being part of Brown's paid entourage and attacking Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Damarcus Powell by "throwing chairs at them and repeatedly kicking, stomping, and beating them."

The legal filing also alleged that Live Nation presented and marketed Brown's concert. The plaintiffs want to hold the singer, his promoters and presenters, and his paid entourage responsible for what happened.

According to the lawsuit, Parker, Lewis, Bush, and Powell said they attended the second night of Brown's "11:11 Tour" stop in Fort Worth at the Dickies Arena. Once the concert was over, the alleged victims, along with around 40 women, were invited backstage to Brown's VIP area.

When they entered the VIP area, Brown allegedly told the women to turn in their phones and place them on a table before entering a room with his entourage.

The lawsuit claimed that Brown then returned to the VIP area after about 30 minutes, and at that time, the alleged victims grew tired of waiting and proceeded to leave. Right before leaving, Bush said he approached the singer to shake his hand and congratulate him on a good show.

In the legal document, Bush stated that he told Brown, "Good show; it's been a while, but I'm glad to see you are doing well. It's been a long time since I have seen you." Brown allegedly responded, "Hey, yeah, it has been, and I appreciate it."

The lawsuit alleged that right before Bush, Parker, Lewis, and Powell could leave, someone from Brown's entourage yelled to the singer, "Man, you don't remember you two were beefing?" Brown then allegedly told his crew to attack Bush.

Bush immediately tried to leave with the companions he brought to the show, and they were followed by Brown and about seven to 10 members of his entourage before the plaintiffs were assaulted in a hallway, according to the suit.

Sinko Ceej is accused of running to the left side of the crowd and punching Bush in the chest. At the same time, Akinlolu allegedly picked up a chair and threw it at Bush's head. Brown then turned to Parker and told Conway and others to attack him, the lawsuit said.

The court documents stated that because the victims were severely outnumbered, Parker ran into a staircase and attempted to escape at the bottom of the stairs through a locked door.

It was alleged that Brown and his crew members punched Parker in the face and chest, kicked him in the head for over 10 minutes, and stomped him, causing him severe bodily injury. Powell and Bush were said to have been punched in the shoulder and chest by Brown and his entourage.

According to the suit, Bush, Powell, Lewis, and Parker all received severe injuries to their heads, necks, shoulders, and backs and are still receiving medical treatment.

"The brutal, violent assault participated in and directed by Brown severely injured all Plaintiffs," the plaintiff's legal team said in the suit. "Chris Brown’s egregious conduct must be stopped."

Lawsuit documents said the alleged victims, who the Buzbee Law Firm represents, demanded a jury trial and a temporary restraining order to "preserve evidence."