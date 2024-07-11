See what the U.S. has ‘bribed’ Kenyan Police officers deployed to Haiti with as they continue doing the donkey work





Friday, July 12, 2024 – The U.S. Government has given Kenyan Police officers deployed in Haiti an assortment of equipment and resources to aid in their fight against the gangs in the war-torn Caribbean nation.

According to reports, the officers received a shipment including military equipment through the foreign power's embassy in Port-au-Prince on Friday.

This includes weapons and a military Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) designed to transport personnel and equipment during combat.

Besides receiving military equipment, the officers also received a wide array of resources to facilitate their mission including; a fully equipped restaurant, washing machines, and a flurry of other essentials.

The Kenyan police base in Haiti has also been equipped with a medical camp that was well-stocked to cater to medical emergencies.

Kenyan officers will also have Wi-Fi connections within the base for ease of communication between them and their families back in Kenya.

Speaking on the contentious matter where Kenyan police officers were captured standing guard outside the US Embassy in Port-au-Prince earlier this week, Commander of the mission, Godfrey Otunga clarified that at the time, the troops were escorting him and other leaders to a meeting where they were also supposed to collect donated equipment from the American Embassy.

Otunga explained that the troops stood guard outside the Embassy while the leadership attended the meeting, ready to escort them back to their base once it was concluded.

He further clarified that the standard protocol should not be misconstrued as a permanent or primary assignment at the Embassy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST