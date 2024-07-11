See what the U.S. has ‘bribed’ Kenyan Police officers deployed to Haiti with as they continue doing the donkey work

Friday, July 12, 2024 – The U.S. Government has given Kenyan Police officers deployed in Haiti an assortment of equipment and resources to aid in their fight against the gangs in the war-torn Caribbean nation.
According to reports, the
officers received a shipment including military equipment through the
foreign power's embassy in Port-au-Prince on Friday.
This includes weapons and a
military Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) designed to transport personnel and
equipment during combat.
Besides receiving military
equipment, the officers also received a wide array of resources to facilitate
their mission including; a fully equipped restaurant, washing machines, and a
flurry of other essentials.
The Kenyan police base in Haiti
has also been equipped with a medical camp that was well-stocked to cater to
medical emergencies.
Kenyan officers will also have
Wi-Fi connections within the base for ease of communication between them and
their families back in Kenya.
Speaking on the contentious
matter where Kenyan police officers were captured standing guard outside the US
Embassy in Port-au-Prince earlier this week, Commander of the mission, Godfrey
Otunga clarified that at the time, the troops were escorting him and other
leaders to a meeting where they were also supposed to collect donated equipment
from the American Embassy.
Otunga explained that the troops
stood guard outside the Embassy while the leadership attended the meeting,
ready to escort them back to their base once it was concluded.
He further clarified that the
standard protocol should not be misconstrued as a permanent or primary
assignment at the Embassy.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments