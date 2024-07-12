See the staggering number of Kenyans who have tragically died in Saudi Arabia as RUTO is busy making underhand deals to ship more





Friday, July 12, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi put President William Ruto’s move to negotiate deals to ship Kenyans to work in the Gulf countries in serious jeopardy.

This is after he disclosed alarming statistics to the Senate, revealing that 316 Kenyans have tragically lost their lives while working in various Gulf countries over the past 12 years.

This revelation paints a picture of the challenges faced by Kenyans seeking employment opportunities abroad, particularly in nations like Saudi Arabia, where over half of these deaths occurred.

Saudi Arabia tops the list with 166 reported fatalities, followed by Qatar with 58, the United Arab Emirates with 51, Iraq with 25, Bahrain with 10, and Kuwait with 6.

While responding to the Senate, Mudavadi revealed that 416,058 Kenyans are working in the Gulf, contrary to Labour PS Geofrey Kaituko, who had earlier claimed that only 170,000 Kenyans were working in the Gulf countries.

In response to these tragic incidents, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has outlined comprehensive measures aimed at supporting the families of the deceased.

Upon notification of a death, the Ministry initiates contact with both foreign and local stakeholders, including employers and recruitment agencies, to gather crucial information and identify next of kin.

Psychological support is then provided through the Ministry's Counseling Department, assisting bereaved families in Kenya and facilitating the preparation and repatriation of the deceased's remains.

This includes coordinating with Kenyan embassies in the Gulf to verify immigration status, obtain necessary repatriation documents, and arrange for postmortem reports where required.

Mudavadi emphasised the Ministry's role in advocating for justice in cases where the cause of death is under investigation, while also managing expectations regarding financial assistance.

