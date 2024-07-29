RUTO signals a new era after anti-Govt protests as he targets Ksh400 billion VAT refunds – Look!

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - President William Ruto has announced new measures aimed at enhancing accountability for the use of public resources.
In a statement, Ruto announced that the
government would be undertaking reforms in VAT refunds, adding that the current
process was opaque.
According to the Head of State, the country
was spending close to Ksh400 billion in VAT refunds annually.
Therefore, he noted that it would be prudent
to ensure that companies get the right amount of refunds.
“About Ksh400 billion is spent on tax
expenditure every year, especially on VAT refunds, a process that is largely
opaque, and with limited accountability.
"Within 90 days, I will be working with
Parliament to provide a legislative and regulatory framework to make this
process transparent, open, and accountable with a view to reducing this huge
public expenditure and direct savings to the productive areas of the
economy," he announced.
VAT refunds are usually made to companies
that deal with products that are zero-rated or for tax withheld during the
supply of goods.
On the other hand, the president reiterated
that the country needed to focus on local production and reduce the importation
of goods as a move to boost the economy.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments