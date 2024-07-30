OSCAR SUDI attacks MIGUNA MIGUNA and accuses him of inciting Gen Zs to overthrow RUTO







Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has criticised firebrand lawyer, Miguna Miguna, accusing him of inciting Generation Zoomers (GEN Zs) to cause havoc and anarchy in the country.

Sudi took to social media on Monday accusing the General of inciting youths to persist with the protests till they overthrow President William Ruto.

He argued that the lawyer's support for the protests was misguided and unhelpful, suggesting it was a bid for political attention rather than addressing genuine concerns.

He claimed that he initially supported the Gen Z protests because he understood their call for demonstrations.

However, he said he changed his mind when disruptive elements started infiltrating the protests and causing chaos.

"Goons now took advantage of the protests. Do you want our country to be burnt to the ground? Do you want people's lives to be destroyed?" Sudi questioned Miguna.

He accused Miguna of endorsing poverty among the youth by supporting protests that were infiltrated by disruptive elements.

"I don't think our children want to be poor, but you, on the other hand, are busy inciting them. Miguna you have worked for a very long period of time but you have amounted to nothing," the MP added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST