RICK ROSS attacked after concert in Vancouver







Monday, July 01, 2024 - Rick Ross suffered an attack in Vancouver, Canada, just after his show in the city yesterday, June 30.

The altercation occurred after Ross's performance at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver on Sunday. Following his set around 10:30 PM, the rapper stepped offstage into a crowded area and got into a heated argument with several men, triggered by the choice to close his set with Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

A group of about 15 men approached Ross, forming a human barrier to prevent him and his crew from moving. TMZ obtained video footage showing the tense verbal exchange escalating into violence. One man is seen throwing a punch at Ross, causing liquid from his drink to fly into the air, though it's unclear if Ross was hit in the face.

Chaos ensued as both groups engaged in a brawl, with several men brutally kicking and beating one individual. The fight eventually dispersed, with all parties going their separate ways.

Details about the incident remain unclear, including what sparked the attack and whether any injuries or arrests occurred. Notably, Drake, known as "champagnepapi," liked a social media post about the assault on Ross, adding his own subtle commentary on the situation.





Watch a video from the scene below