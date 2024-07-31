Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance called childless people 'sociopaths' during 2020 podcast

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - J.D. Vance, the Republican Vice Presidential nominee, is facing renewed criticism after CNN uncovered a history of derogatory remarks targeting liberal-minded individuals, including calling them "sociopaths."
In a November 2020 podcast interview, Vance stated that
people in the country's leadership class who are childless are "more
sociopathic" and "less mentally stable," seemingly referring to
women. He also described commenters on X (formerly Twitter) as the "most
deranged" and "most psychotic," insinuating they are typically
childless and members of the Democratic Party.
These comments align with Vance's previously publicized
views on the importance of having children. He suggests that those without
children are fundamentally flawed.
Vance stirred controversy last week when media reports
highlighted remarks he made during a 2021 interview with then-Fox News host
Tucker Carlson. Following his Ohio Senate run announcement, Vance disparaged
women in leadership, coining the now-infamous "childless cat lady"
phrase. He directed this insult towards individuals, including Kamala Harris,
the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.
Harris recently took over as the top Democratic candidate
after President Joe Biden stepped down from his re-election bid.
Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, selected
Vance, a conservative Ohio Senator, as his running mate. However, the
escalating negative press surrounding Vance's comments might have Trump
reconsidering his choice.
The backlash against Vance's statements has intensified the
debate over his suitability for the Vice Presidency and his views on family and
leadership in America.
