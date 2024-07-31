Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance called childless people 'sociopaths' during 2020 podcast







Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - J.D. Vance, the Republican Vice Presidential nominee, is facing renewed criticism after CNN uncovered a history of derogatory remarks targeting liberal-minded individuals, including calling them "sociopaths."

In a November 2020 podcast interview, Vance stated that people in the country's leadership class who are childless are "more sociopathic" and "less mentally stable," seemingly referring to women. He also described commenters on X (formerly Twitter) as the "most deranged" and "most psychotic," insinuating they are typically childless and members of the Democratic Party.

These comments align with Vance's previously publicized views on the importance of having children. He suggests that those without children are fundamentally flawed.

Vance stirred controversy last week when media reports highlighted remarks he made during a 2021 interview with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Following his Ohio Senate run announcement, Vance disparaged women in leadership, coining the now-infamous "childless cat lady" phrase. He directed this insult towards individuals, including Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Harris recently took over as the top Democratic candidate after President Joe Biden stepped down from his re-election bid.

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, selected Vance, a conservative Ohio Senator, as his running mate. However, the escalating negative press surrounding Vance's comments might have Trump reconsidering his choice.

The backlash against Vance's statements has intensified the debate over his suitability for the Vice Presidency and his views on family and leadership in America.