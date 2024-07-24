Prince WILLIAM’s annual salary revealed after receiving title change

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Prince William’s income for the year 2024 has been revealed, showing how good the year has been for him.
William, the Prince of Wales, inherited the Duke of Cornwall
title from his father, King Charles III when he ascended the
throne in Sept. 2022. The title came with the Duchy of Cornwall Estate.
A look at his finances shows that William, 42, received an
eye-popping salary of $30 million from his Duchy of Cornwall estate during the
2023-2024 financial year.
The Duchy of Cornwall published its Integrated Annual
Report on Wednesday, July 24, revealing a whopping $30.4 million surplus
for the 2023-2024 financial year.
As the heir to the throne, William, his wife Kate Middleton
and their three children benefit from the tax-exempt Duchy of Cornwall — a
private estate that funds his public, charitable and private activities.
The estate is valued at more than $1 billion and was
established in 1337 by King Edward III to provide funds for the heir to the
throne for generations to come.
It covers roughly 205 square miles of land across the UK,
which includes over 20 counties, and is comprised of “arable and livestock
farms, residential and commercial properties, as well as forests, rivers,
quarries, and coastline,” the 2023 report notes.
The report also shows that William — who has been a keen
soccer fan for years — was given the title of Patron of the Football
Association (FA), previously held by his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Elsewhere in the report, William has been given authority
over the Welsh Guards Charity and the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association
and was named president of the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association.
The Victoria Cross and George Cross
Association gives the highest military honour to civilians and military
personnel.
However, to accept the honour, William was forced to give up
his title of president of Fields in Trust — an organization that
protects parks and green spaces across the UK.
