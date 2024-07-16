PHOTOs of JUDITH, the slain wife to alleged serial killer COLLINS JAMAISA - He confessed to detectives that he killed her and dumped the body parts at Kware.





Monday, July 15, 2024 - Alleged serial killer Collins Jamaisa reportedly confessed to detectives that his wife Imelda Judith Khalenya was the first victim of his serial killings.

According to DCI boss Mohammed Amin, Jamaisa confessed that he killed his wife in 2022 after she ran down a business that he had opened for her.

He reportedly chopped her and dumped her body at Kware.

Imelda’s mother, Josephine Adisa, has recorded a statement at the DCI headquarters.

The distraught mother said she lost contact with her deceased daughter in 2021 after she dropped out of school and left their home.

She would use her social media to contact her friends and family.

However, her accounts went dead in mid-2022 and no one ever heard from her again.

She recalled that someone once called her in 2021 saying he was a pastor and he was married to her daughter.

As fate would have it, Ms. Adisa never met this man and she is not sure whether he is the same Collins Jomaisa who was arrested on suspicion of being the prime suspect behind the macabre murders.

Below are photos of the suspect’ slain wife.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.