OSCAR SUDI’s beautiful daughter, CHELAA SUDI, graduates from Nottingham Trent University in the UK (PHOTO).







Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, is a proud father after his daughter, Chelaa Sudi, graduated from Nottingham Trent University in the UK.

Sudi went to the graduation ceremony accompanied by his wife.

They were all smiles as they posed for a photo with their daughter.

Although the controversial MP is a school dropout, all his children are educated in prestigious schools.

His other daughter Faith Chemutai graduated from the prestigious University of Kent in the United Kingdom with a Master's degree in Finance Management six months ago.









