NICK CANNON reveals he insured his b@lls for $10m and explains why he did so







Tuesday, July 02, 2024 - Nick Cannon insured his testicles.

The father of 12 explained that he insured his reproductive parts for $10 million because he considers them to be his "most valuable assets."

"You hear about like all these different celebrities insuring their legs … so I was like, 'Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part,'" he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Monday, July 1.

Nick confirmed to ET that the policy is 100 percent real and clarified that the safety net does not signify plans to expand his already large family.

"[I’m] just making sure nothing goes wrong," he said of his decision to insure his testicles.

Cannon’s announcement, however, suggested that he may look to have more children down the road.

"Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids," he said in a statement.

Nick isn't the only celebrity who has insured a body part.

Rihanna reportedly had her legs insured for $1 million, while Nick Cannon’s ex-wife, Mariah Carey, took out two $35 million policies: one for her voice and one for her legs.