New poll reveals what Democrats really think of KAMALA HARRIS being US President







Monday, July 22, 2024 - A poll taken days before President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 race has revealed what Democrat members think of Kamala Harris becoming US President.

The poll conducted by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and published on Wednesday, July 17, found that around six in 10 Democrats think that Vice President Harris would do well as president herself.

The poll also revealed that the majority of Democrats believe the country would be in good hands if Harris occupied the Oval Office.

58 percent of Democrats think Harris would make a good president, while 22 percent think she would not, and 20 percent 'do not know enough to say'.

According to Mail Online, this is compared to the 30 percent of the general public who think Harris would make a good President and 87 percent of Republicans who said she would not make a good president.





On Sunday night, Biden quit the presidential race and endorsed Harris to take on former President Donald Trump.

In a statement on Sunday, Biden election admitted it was in the 'best interests of the country' for him not to seek re-election for a second term.

Biden, 81, then endorsed his vice president Kamala Harris to succeed him as the Democratic nominee to take on Donald Trump in November, which she responded to by claiming she would be the one to 'unite' the party.