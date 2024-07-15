Mum killed after son pushed her down in NYC park







Monday, July 15, 2024 - A woman was killed when her son allegedly pushed her down an embankment in Riverside Park on Sunday afternoon, July 14.

Vianel Garcia, 44, got into an argument with her 22-year-old son Miguel Duval around 4:15 p.m. before the young man allegedly pushed her near Riverside Drive and West 165th Street, police and sources said.

Garcia suffered grave injuries as she went down the grassy embankment, authorities said.

She was rushed to Harlem Hospital where she was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

Duval, whose address matches a men’s shelter in Washington Heights, was arrested at the scene and later charged with second-degree murder, police said.