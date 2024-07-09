LADY narrates how a married man asked her out immediately she commented on his wife's glowing birthday message to him







Tuesday, July 09, 2024 - A lady called Chidimma has narrated how a married man slid into her DM, asking her out after she commented on the glowing birthday message his wife wrote for him.

“In as much as this is a cruise post but I have experienced this. A woman posted her husband’s birthday, the only thing I commented was “Happy birthday sir” and nothing more. I got a message immediately from the man calling me baby and asking if we could date. The only thing I said to the man was upon all the long post the wife made for him, saying he was the best thing that happened to her, he’s here falling her hand,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 9.