JOE BIDEN's son, HUNTER, sues Fox News for airing private images of him

Tuesday, July 02, 2024 - Hunter Biden has filed a lawsuit against Fox News, alleging that the network aired explicit images of him in an act he describes as "revenge p*rn."
The controversy centres on Fox Nation's 2022 series,
"The Trial of Hunter Biden," which consisted of six episodes. Fox
Nation is the online platform of the conservative broadcaster owned by Rupert
Murdoch's family.
The series, a dramatized version of a criminal trial,
included a disclaimer stating that the proceedings were fictional. It depicted
Hunter Biden being prosecuted for corruption, accusations that have been
frequently levelled by supporters of Donald Trump due to Biden's past business
dealings in Ukraine and China. However, these accusations have never resulted
in legal action.
The lawsuit claims that the series used real images of
Biden, "depicting him in the nude, with exposed intimate parts, and
engaged in sexual acts." According to the complaint, "Fox published
and disseminated these intimate images to its vast audience of millions as part
of an entertainment program to humiliate, harass, annoy, and alarm Mr. Biden
and to tarnish his reputation."
The explicit images reportedly originated from a laptop that
Hunter Biden left at a computer repair shop and never retrieved. The contents
of the laptop have since been widely circulated, becoming the basis for
numerous conspiracy theories and a source of political embarrassment for Biden.
Fox News however said in a statement;
“This entirely politically motivated lawsuit is devoid of
merit.
“Mr Biden did not complain about [it] until sending a letter
in late April 2024. The programme was removed within days of the letter, in an
abundance of caution.
“Consistent with the First Amendment, Fox News has
accurately covered the newsworthy events of Mr Biden’s own making, and we look
forward to vindicating our rights in court.”
Hunter Biden was convicted by a jury in June of illegal
possession of a firearm in a federal trial that again brought to light his
years of addiction to alcohol, cocaine and crack cocaine, apparent in many of
the images discovered on the laptop.
In September he will face a separate tax fraud case, a trial
that is likely to distract from his father’s presidential campaign.
