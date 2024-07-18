JENNIFER LOPEZ and BEN AFFLECK spend 2nd wedding anniversary apart amid divorce speculations







Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Estranged couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marked their second wedding anniversary separately amid divorce rumors.

Lopez, 54, who has been spending time in New York after taking a multi-day trip to Europe without Affleck, 51, was seen riding her bike in the Hamptons on Tuesday, July 16.

The date marks two years since she and her husband tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. They then had a second ceremony in front of their family and friends in Georgia that August.

As for Affleck, the actor was pictured walking into his Los Angeles office wearing a black business suit and his wedding ring while holding onto a large duffle bag.

The movie star has stayed put in California for some time and missed out on attending events with Lopez, including the Met Gala and the premiere of her film Atlas due to production on The Accountant 2.

The time apart on their second wedding anniversary comes days after they publicly listed their Beverly Hills home on the market and amid what sources have said is tension in their marriage.

While the pair are yet to speak out about the status of their marriage, a source told PEOPLE in June that the two "don't have any summer plans together" and are "focused on their separate lives."