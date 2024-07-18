JENNIFER LOPEZ and BEN AFFLECK spend 2nd wedding anniversary apart amid divorce speculations

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Estranged couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marked their second wedding anniversary separately amid divorce rumors.
Lopez, 54, who has been spending time in New
York after taking a multi-day trip to Europe without Affleck, 51, was
seen riding her bike in the Hamptons on Tuesday, July 16.
The date marks two years since she and her husband tied
the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. They then had a
second ceremony in front of their family and friends in Georgia that
August.
As for Affleck, the actor was pictured walking into his Los
Angeles office wearing a black business suit and his wedding ring while holding
onto a large duffle bag.
The movie star has stayed put in California for some time
and missed out on attending events with Lopez, including the Met
Gala and the premiere of her film Atlas due
to production on The Accountant 2.
The time apart on their second wedding anniversary comes
days after they publicly listed their Beverly Hills home on the
market and amid what sources have said is tension in their marriage.
While the pair are yet to speak out about the status of
their marriage, a source told PEOPLE in June that the two "don't have
any summer plans together" and are "focused on their separate
lives."
