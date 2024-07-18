Bride poses in handcuffs after being arrested on her wedding day for murder (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - A bride got the shock of her life after she was arrested at her own wedding and jailed for 11 years.

Nancy Lizeth Rodriguez Guadarrama from Villa Guerrero, Mexico wasn’t even allowed to cut her cake before she was arrested by police.

As she arrived at the church, she was detained and hauled before the Public Prosecutor’s Office in her white wedding dress.

Her would-be husband, Clemente Mendiola Martinez, managed to escape from the church before police could descend on him but he was found dead in his car in Villa Guerrero, Mexico, hit by over 200 bullet casings.





The would-be bride, Rodriguez was sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison for violent robbery after her arrest on December 3, 2023, reports say.

Prosecutors successfully proved she was a member of the Familia Michoacana criminal organisation and took part in the violent March 2022 robbery.

According to police reports of the investigation, she stole money from a victim in Tenango del Valle with another woman and two male accomplices.





The victim filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which led to Rodriguez being identified, arrested and investigated.

Her husband-to-be was named as a hitman for a cell of the Familia Michoacana. Since 2021, the authorities have been offering a reward of £13,034 for information leading to his capture.