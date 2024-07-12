JENNIFER LOPEZ and BEN AFFLECK publicly list their Beverly Hills marital home for $68M amid divorce rumours







Friday, July 12, 2024 - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have publicly listed their Beverly Hills marital home for sale amid rumours of an imminent divorce between the celebrity couple.

The couple bought the property last year for $ 60.85 million after two years of house hunting in Los Angeles' most expensive neighbourhoods.

Amid speculation of a split, Jennifer and Ben attempted to quietly offload the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion for $65million in June. But they failed to find a buyer and have now listed the property publicly on the MLS system for a whopping $ 68 million, as reported by TMZ.

The new listing claims that the 38,000-square-foot abode was renovated within the last four months - which may explain the $ 3 million price hike.

TMZ also noted that California's mansion tax - an extra transfer tax applied to home sales over $ 5 million, may also be a factor in price.

For homes sold for $ 10 million and above, an extra 5.5% charge is applied to the sale.

Bennifer's listing is being held by Santiago Arana of The Agency, the real estate brokerage owned by reality TV star Mauricio Umansky.

The home is now listed as 'for sale' on Zillow at the reported $68million price point.

Jennifer and Ben have reportedly been living apart for 'months' amid speculation that they're headed for divorce.

Ben, who is still wearing his wedding ring, has been residing in a $100,000-per-month rental home near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 52.

He was reportedly seen moving his belongings out of the Beverly Hills house that he once shared with Lopez in late June, as per PEOPLE.

'Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He's been there for about two months now,' a source told the outlet at the time.

'He seems okay. He's been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He's also spending time with his kids.'

A source previously dished to PEOPLE: 'Ben never liked the house. It's too far away from his kids.'

The Gone Girl star co-parents his three children Samuel, 12, Fin, 15, and Violet, 18, with his ex-wife Garner, who lives in the Pacific Palisades.

Meanwhile, Lopez, who shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max from a prior marriage to Marc Anthony, feels the 12-bedroom house is simply 'way too big for her.'