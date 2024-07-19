Identity of the senior government official who is warming ALFRED MUTUA’s bed after his wife left him unmasked (PHOTOs).





Friday, July 19, 2024 - Dismissed Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Alfred Mutua, has been linked to an affair with a senior government official within the Tourism Ministry.

According to word on the streets, Mutua has been ‘chewing’ youthful Tourism board CEO, June Chepkemei.

June was appointed the Tourism Board CEO on March 19, 2024.

The 36-year-old has a decorated career that has seen her rise from an intern at one of the local media stations to a senior government official.

Alfred Mutua’s appetite for women is well-known, with reports indicating that his ex-wife, Lillian, divorced him over infidelity.

See photos of June, who is alleged to be warming his bed.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.