Gen Z announces another holiday on Tuesday to reject RUTO’s cabinet – The cabinet is full of old and corrupt faces!!





Friday, July 20, 2024 - The young generation in the country has expressed their frustration on social media after President William Ruto named 11 nominees for his new cabinet.

Addressing the state on Friday at State House, Ruto named an 11-member cabinet where many of the nominees were recycled politicians like Kithure Kindiki, Alice Wahome, Soipan Tuya, and Aden Duale.

Commenting on social media, Gen Z stated that they will demonstrate in all towns on Tuesday to reject Ruto's cabinet nominees.

Here are some comments from Gen Z

“We are going to finish what we start! Next week, protests will be bigger, like the ones you saw in Bangladesh! Tupatane Tuesday!!,” Cornelius Rono

“Baddies are Mad!!!! They are all saying Tupatane Tuesday !!! Ni Kumoto Mazeee,” Kenya vigilante.

“THE END OF AN ERROR !!! July 23rd, 2024 will be a Tuesday. Revolution continues; we can't be slaves in our own country. We finish what we started. Tupatane Tuesday. ALUTA CONTINUA!,” Austine

“Tupatane Tuesday, 23rd July! Kitaeweka, what do you mean you're nominating Linturi PA to occupy the same office?

"And 2022 Machogu running mate to be education CS? Aiiiih watu si wajinga buana!,” Anini Barasa.

“Breaking News! President William Ruto believes that out of the 56,203,030...These are the only souls fit to lead this country...Tupatane Tuesday..,”Henry Kabogo

