I will never forgive him - Man says after his hands were chopped off by Pastor who accused him of stealing wires from his church







Thursday, July 25, 2024 - A man from Mpumalanga, South Africa, has vowed never to forgive the pastor who allegedly sev3red his hands, accusing him of theft.

Dumisani Mahlangu, whose hands were cut off, spoke out after the pastor and his family appeared in court on charges of kidnapping and attempted murder.

Mahlangu was accused of stealing electrical wires and metal scrap from Soteria Ministries International in Kwa-Guqa, Emalahleni. The accused, Pastor Solomon Mhlanga, his wife Poppy, and their son Enoch, were released on bail after appearing before the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, July 24.

"I have not forgiven him, I will not forgive him, and I will die having not forgiven him," said Mahlangu, describing how the pastor's actions have ruined his life. He recounted the trauma of being near the church, stating, "This thing is destroying me inside. I will never forgive him."

According to reports, after the initial assault at the church, Mahlangu was driven to a secluded area in Kromdraai in the back of the pastor's van, where his hands were allegedly sev3red. An anonymous resident claimed this was not the first incident of violence at the church, recalling a similar case of a man being assaulted by congregants the previous year.

Witnesses expressed their disbelief and horror. One resident described seeing Mahlangu's injuries firsthand: "It is one thing to hear about what he has done, but it is another to see it for myself."

Mpumezo Gawe, another local, mentioned community calls to torch the church due to the pastor's controversial actions. "What he did was not good, he should not have taken matters into his own hands," Gawe said.

The case has sparked significant outrage and debate within the community, with many questioning the pastor's actions and the safety of congregants at the church.