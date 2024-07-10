"I married an enemy in disguise of a wife" - Man announces the end of his marriage two months after the traditional wedding

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - A man called Onojie has announced the end of his marriage to his wife, Priceless Ora after 6 years together.
The couple who are blessed with four children, had their
traditional wedding on May 26, 2024.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Onojie revealed
that whenever they had issues, his wife would take to social media to talk down
to him.
Additionally, Onojie said that their church wedding slated
for October 6, 2024, will no longer hold as he can't continue to live with a
‘’lousy woman.‘’
‘’I regret of doing this. I
curse the day I agree to do this," he wrote.
I thought she will change
landed me to this shame & disgrace
I married an enemy in
disguise of a wife
Reasons why I cancelled &
regret this
No 1. I married a woman who
compare me with other men
No 2. This is not the first
time we will have issues and she we come on live stream either by Facebook or
Tiktok
No 3. A married woman said
she wan go knack on top bride price
Am not perfect either, but
going to social media to talk down on me for 5 hours on tiktok is and
unimaginable thing I can't let go
So many words have been said
in the open
I can't continue to live with
a lousy woman in the name of a wife
My sincere apologies to all
our fans and supporters that saw the recent tragedy and feel disappointed
My supportive lovers pls
forgive us
And to all the social media
presenters, bloggers, motivational speakers both who gave their opinions on
this issue negatively or positively, I say thank you
I write this note to inform u
all that our marriage in Oct 6.2024 can't hold anymore bcz it is now shown
& seen that we are both not compatible to lead a home
But I am going for
co-parenting to at least make my children proud for they are all we ve got on
this journey of 6 years.
And on this note she cease to
be my wife & no one should pls address her as one henceforth
Man propose God dispose.''
