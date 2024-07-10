"I married an enemy in disguise of a wife" - Man announces the end of his marriage two months after the traditional wedding





Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - A man called Onojie has announced the end of his marriage to his wife, Priceless Ora after 6 years together.

The couple who are blessed with four children, had their traditional wedding on May 26, 2024.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Onojie revealed that whenever they had issues, his wife would take to social media to talk down to him.

Additionally, Onojie said that their church wedding slated for October 6, 2024, will no longer hold as he can't continue to live with a ‘’lousy woman.‘’

‘’I regret of doing this. I curse the day I agree to do this," he wrote.

I thought she will change landed me to this shame & disgrace

I married an enemy in disguise of a wife

Reasons why I cancelled & regret this

No 1. I married a woman who compare me with other men

No 2. This is not the first time we will have issues and she we come on live stream either by Facebook or Tiktok

No 3. A married woman said she wan go knack on top bride price

Am not perfect either, but going to social media to talk down on me for 5 hours on tiktok is and unimaginable thing I can't let go

So many words have been said in the open

I can't continue to live with a lousy woman in the name of a wife

My sincere apologies to all our fans and supporters that saw the recent tragedy and feel disappointed

My supportive lovers pls forgive us

And to all the social media presenters, bloggers, motivational speakers both who gave their opinions on this issue negatively or positively, I say thank you

I write this note to inform u all that our marriage in Oct 6.2024 can't hold anymore bcz it is now shown & seen that we are both not compatible to lead a home

But I am going for co-parenting to at least make my children proud for they are all we ve got on this journey of 6 years.

And on this note she cease to be my wife & no one should pls address her as one henceforth

Man propose God dispose.''