GYPSY ROSE BLANCHARD announces she's pregnant months after being released from jail for her role in her mother's death







Tuesday, July 09, 2024 - Gypsy Rose Blanchard is going to be a mother.

She just announced on social media that she's pregnant with her first child. She is expecting to give birth in January.

She also disclosed that the child's father is her ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Gypsy shared a collage of photos with Ken smiling and holding her baby bump while she's holding some images from her sonogram.

They also posed with a baby sweater knitted with the word "hi."

In a YouTube video, Gypsy explained the pregnancy was not planned and completely unexpected. She said she first noticed something was up when she started having cravings and felt more hungry.

Gypsy got emotional in the video. At one point, she breaks down and fights through tears as she says she wants to be a good mother.

"I want to be everything my mother wasn't," she said.





Recall that Gypsy just got out of prison back in December 2023 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in her mother's death and serving 8 years of a 10-year sentence.

She and Ken met in prison and got engaged, but they split.

In July 2022, Gypsy married Louisiana teacher Ryan Anderson in a prison wedding ceremony. Gypsy announced her split with Ryan in March 2024 shortly after her release from jail and in April 2024, she rekindled her romance with Ken.

Gypsy says she and Ken are excited to start their family together.