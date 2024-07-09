GYPSY ROSE BLANCHARD announces she's pregnant months after being released from jail for her role in her mother's death

Tuesday, July 09, 2024 - Gypsy Rose Blanchard is going to be a mother.
She just announced on social media that she's pregnant with
her first child. She is expecting to give birth in January.
She also disclosed that the child's father is her ex-fiancé
Ken Urker.
Gypsy shared a collage of photos with Ken smiling and
holding her baby bump while she's holding some images from her sonogram.
They also posed with a baby sweater knitted with the word
"hi."
In a YouTube video, Gypsy explained the pregnancy was not
planned and completely unexpected. She said she first noticed something was up
when she started having cravings and felt more hungry.
Gypsy got emotional in the video. At one point, she breaks
down and fights through tears as she says she wants to be a good mother.
"I want to be everything my mother wasn't," she said.
Recall that Gypsy just got out of prison back in December
2023 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in her mother's death and
serving 8 years of a 10-year sentence.
She and Ken met in prison and got engaged, but they split.
In July 2022, Gypsy married Louisiana teacher Ryan Anderson
in a prison wedding ceremony. Gypsy announced her split with Ryan in March 2024
shortly after her release from jail and in April 2024, she rekindled her
romance with Ken.
Gypsy says she and Ken are excited to start their family
together.
