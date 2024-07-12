GACHAGUA’s man MUTAHI KAHIGA says he has been vindicated after RUTO fired all his cabinet secretaries

Friday, July 12, 2024 - Nyeri Governor, Mutahi Kahiga, has celebrated after President William Ruto sacked all his cabinet secretaries on Thursday.
While dismissing the cabinet, Ruto said that after listening
to the voices of young Kenyans, he decided to fire all his cabinet members and
appoint a leaner, more efficient team.
In a statement following Ruto’s cabinet purge on
Thursday, Kahiga, who is a close ally of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, said
he had been vindicated.
"Nilisema aje? Vindicated! Anguka
nayo....," he wrote.
During the county's Annual Department
Performance Contracts Signing ceremony, Kahiga urged the head of state to fire
his Cabinet.
In his address, Kahiga stated that if Gen Z had asked
Ruto to dissolve his Cabinet, then he should have heeded their demand.
The county boss claimed that millions of Kenyans
are qualified and ready to take up roles in the Cabinet.
"They have clearly told you we don't want you to do this, they want you to do this; it is that simple.
"If they say
you reorganise your Cabinet, kindly do. If they say you sack it, do it. There
are 50 million Kenyans who can fit in those offices," he said
