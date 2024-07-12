GACHAGUA’s man MUTAHI KAHIGA says he has been vindicated after RUTO fired all his cabinet secretaries





Friday, July 12, 2024 - Nyeri Governor, Mutahi Kahiga, has celebrated after President William Ruto sacked all his cabinet secretaries on Thursday.

While dismissing the cabinet, Ruto said that after listening to the voices of young Kenyans, he decided to fire all his cabinet members and appoint a leaner, more efficient team.

In a statement following Ruto’s cabinet purge on Thursday, Kahiga, who is a close ally of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, said he had been vindicated.

"Nilisema aje? Vindicated! Anguka nayo....," he wrote.

During the county's Annual Department Performance Contracts Signing ceremony, Kahiga urged the head of state to fire his Cabinet.

In his address, Kahiga stated that if Gen Z had asked Ruto to dissolve his Cabinet, then he should have heeded their demand.

The county boss claimed that millions of Kenyans are qualified and ready to take up roles in the Cabinet.

"They have clearly told you we don't want you to do this, they want you to do this; it is that simple.

"If they say you reorganise your Cabinet, kindly do. If they say you sack it, do it. There are 50 million Kenyans who can fit in those offices," he said

The Kenyan DAILY POST